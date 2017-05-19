It’s Frozen Drink Nirvana Today At 7-Eleven & Dunkin’ Donuts

If you’re into frozen beverages, you’re lovin’ life today (and even tomorrow)!

At participating Dunkin’ Donuts today from 10:00am to 2:00pm, you can check out their brand new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee with free 3.5-ounce samples (while supplies last, of course)! They’re also continuing their Freeze the Day with $1K promotion: where DD is surprising select customers with a Freeze the Day themed prize pack that includes a $1,000 check and summer’s supply of Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.

Over at 7-Eleven, it’s Bring Your Own Cup Day (or BYOC Day) today and tomorrow! For one low price, you can fill up nearly any container you can find with delicious Slurpee. They say, “Bring us your jars, your pails, your ladles and punchbowls yearning to be filled with your favorite Slurpee drink!”

Yes…yes we will!

Sources: Dunkin’ Donuts and Food & Wine