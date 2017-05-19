Judge Rules That Prince’s Six Siblings Are The Heirs To His Estate

Prince’s estate has been debated in court since he died, and today a Minnesota judge made it official. Prince’s six siblings have been named the heirs to his estate.

#BREAKING Judge rules that Prince's six siblings are his heirs — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 19, 2017

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson and five half-siblings were all the rightful heirs to his estate. The ruling was made public on Friday.

There have been other claims to heir-ship that have been filed, and Edie said he would still consider those, however for now Prince’s six siblings have been named heir.

In addition, Edie said that Prince’s assets will not be distributed without a further order form the court.

Prince passed away in April of last year at Paisley Park from an accidental drug overdose. Is estate is beleived to be valued at around $200 million.

According to Fox 9 there is now a one year clock for any challengers to the decision. “It will start a one-year clock for anyone to come forward with a will,” said Joseph Cappiolli, the attorney for Comerica Trust, which manages the estate. “And if they don’t, that ends the matter.”