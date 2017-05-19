NYC Driver Plows Into Times Square Morning Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 22 and Charged With Murder

This morning at New York City’s Time Square, driver Richard Rojas drove a car into a couple dozen people, killing one, and injured 22 others.
People attend to an injured pedestrian a moment after a car plunged into them in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in New York’s bustling Times Square, leaving one person dead and at least 19 others injured in what officials said was an accident (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Rojas, who has a criminal record, emerged from the vehicle after the incident, limping, violent towards those nearby, and told police he wanted them to shoot him.
Rojas was charged with 1 count of murder, 20 counts of attempted murder, and tested positive for PCP, as reported by TMZ.
Story developing…