NYC Driver Plows Into Times Square Morning Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 22 and Charged With Murder

May 19, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Murder, NYC, PCP, Richard Rojas, Times Square, TImes Square Driver Mows Down Crowd

This morning at New York City’s Time Square, driver Richard Rojas drove a car into a couple dozen people, killing one, and injured 22 others.

gettyimages 684510682 NYC Driver Plows Into Times Square Morning Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 22 and Charged With Murder

People attend to an injured pedestrian a moment after a car plunged into them in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in New York’s bustling Times Square, leaving one person dead and at least 19 others injured in what officials said was an accident (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Rojas, who has a criminal record, emerged from the vehicle after the incident, limping, violent towards those nearby, and told police he wanted them to shoot him.

gettyimages 684507758 NYC Driver Plows Into Times Square Morning Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 22 and Charged With Murder

People and a police officer attend to an injured person moments after a car plunged into them in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in New York’s bustling Times Square, leaving one person dead and at least 12 other injured in what officials said was an accident (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Rojas was charged with 1 count of murder, 20 counts of attempted murder, and tested positive for PCP, as reported by TMZ.

gettyimages 684507082 NYC Driver Plows Into Times Square Morning Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 22 and Charged With Murder

People attend an injured woman after a car plunged into her in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in New York’s bustling Times Square, leaving one person dead and at least 12 other injured in what officials said was an accident (Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Story developing…

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live