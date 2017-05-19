UPDATE: Alan Thicke’s Widow Says His Sons Want To Start Marijuana Operation On His Ranch

May 19, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Alan Thicke, Brennan Thicke, Robin Thicke, Tanya Callau

Alan Thicke’s widow Tanya Callau alleges Thick’s sons Robin and Brennan are taking legal action against her because she has denied them access to Alan’s property… to begin a marijuana farm, according to TMZ.

Alan’s will provides Tanya 25% interest in the ranch, including a trust allowing her to live their for the rest of her life.

Adam Streisand, Tanya’s lawyer, tells TMZ that Robin and Brennan claims against Tanya for allegedly aiming for more than her designated share of Alan’s will, are false.

Tanya says Alan would have NOT approved Robin and Brennan to create a marijuana operation on his property, and doing so would dishonor their dad.

The property in question, sits on 11 acres near Santa Barbara.

Story developing…

