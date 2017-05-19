VIDEOS: Huge Fight Breaks Out At High School Graduation Ceremony

Apparently, it all began the way most disagreements start at large events where limited seating is available, and families come together: saving seats.

A large brawl recently broke out between adults (not students!) at Arlington High’s graduation at Bellevue Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee: several people caught the skirmish on video (you can see some of the videos above and below). As the graduates were proudly marching down the aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance,” several adults were hair-pulling, cursing, fist-throwing, shoving and water-pouring.

The Superintendent of the Arlington Community Schools, Tammy Mason, released the following statement: “Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments.”

Source: MSN/USA Today