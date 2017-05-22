8 Riders Rescued After The Wind Causes Safety Stop To Trigger On New Joker Ride At Six Flags

The new Joker ride at Six Flags Over Texas is officially open to public, even after eight riders got stuck on the tracks early Saturday morning.

Six Flags was open on Friday night from 11PM to Saturday morning at 5AM for Senior Night. Sometime after midnight, the new Joker ride stopped dead in it’s tracks leaving eight passengers stranded for hours in the middle of a lightning storm.

According to Six Flags, the wind caused the ride to trigger the stop feature.

The Joker will open following a full inspection. Severe headwinds triggered a safety stoppage overnight. All guests were safely unloaded. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) May 20, 2017

Thankfully, no one was injured. All passengers made it off the Joke ride a little before 4AM. Rescue workers did everything possible to get the passengers down as quickly as possible. The storm did not affect how they handled the situation.

Deputy Chief Mike French said…

“When we arrived on scene there were eight young people stuck on a roller coaster in the middle of the air. The weather wasn’t going to stop us from going up there to help them.”

After a full inspection of the ride, Six Flags did go ahead an open the Joker for use On Sunday.