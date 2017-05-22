Alexandra Daddario Responds To Rumors Of Potential Romance With “Baywatch” Co-Star Zac Efron

A flirty photo posted on Instagram had fans convinced that the gorgeous and talented Alexandra Daddario was dating the equally gorgeous and talented Zac Efron.

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 7, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the world’s prettiest babies will be born to this pair.

Daddario told E! News‘ Jason Kennedy that their relationship is strictly business. She explained, “I don’t know that I started it. We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.”

Baywatch opens in theaters May 25th.

Via E!