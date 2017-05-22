Alexandra Daddario Responds To Rumors Of Potential Romance With “Baywatch” Co-Star Zac Efron

May 22, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: alexandra daddario, Baywatch, Couple, Dating, Relationship, Romance, Rumor, Zac Efron

A flirty photo posted on Instagram had fans convinced that the gorgeous and talented Alexandra Daddario was dating the equally gorgeous and talented Zac Efron.

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the world’s prettiest babies will be born to this pair.

Daddario told E! News‘ Jason Kennedy that their relationship is strictly business.  She explained, “I don’t know that I started it.  We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film.  I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.”

Baywatch opens in theaters May 25th.

Via E!

