Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Doing Another ‘Terminator’ Movie

May 22, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Terminator

On Saturday Arnold confirmed that he will be returning to the ‘Terminator’ franchise. The last Terminator movie was met with some pretty bad reviews, and many though the series might die out right there, but legendary ‘Terminator 2’ director, James Cameron, is returning to the series, as a producer.

This could be exactly what the franchise needs. Arnold said that Cameron has some great ideas and that he is very excited to be working with him again. Lets hope James Cameron can bring ‘Terminator’ back. If he can’t, no one can.

Via Mashable

