No Beyoncé has not given birth to the twins yet. We’re still waiting. However, she did get the “Push Party” started a little early.

So what exactly is a “Push Party?” We aren’t exactly sure, but it does involve walking around with your preggo belly hanging out. Queen Bey posted a few pics on Instagram of her lavish event, which featured a Carmen Miranda type outfit. And of course the twins were on full display!

Ok, it’s just not fair! The woman looks amazing!