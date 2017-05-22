Celine Dion Sang “My Heart Will Go On” At The Billboard Music Awards

It’s hard to believe that the movie Titanic is already twenty years old. Some may consider it to be the film that started Leo DiCaprio’s career. It’s also the moment we were introduced to the voice of Celine Dion.

Last night, Celine Dion took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to pay homage to the movie that started it all. The vocal powerhouse sang “My Heart Will Go On,” which we all know as the signature song from the film.

To say that she was flawless would be an understatement. The woman can sing. She nailed every single note. While we’re sure she left most fans in tears, she also managed to get a standing ovation at the end of her almost six-minute performance.

And she did it all while wearing a very fancy flotation device.