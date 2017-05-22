GoFundMe Raises $53,000 For University Park Elementary Janitor Whose House Is About To Be Demolished

Jesus Gonzalez has been a janitor at University Park Elementary for the past 25 years.

He and his wife live in a house located on school property that unfortunately is about to be demolished to make room for a new school building. When parents and the University Park community heard about Gonzalez’ situation, they banded together and started a GoFundMe page.

A check was presented to Gonzales totally almost $52,000 to help him buy a new house.

As if this story wasn’t already fantastic, University Park Elementary is already planning to move Gonzalez into a district-owned home, meaning he can save the donations for a new place when he finally retires.

Via CW33a