High School Student’s Yearbook Quote Comes From The Office, Season 7, Episode 19, Minute 14:45

May 22, 2017 7:01 AM By Rebekah Black
High school graduation is right around the corner. It’s time to get your yearbook quote ready. What are you going to say? What is the perfect quote to inspire people for years to come?

If you’re Amber Rains, you steal an epic quote from your favorite TV show, The Office.

Well played Amber, well played. from DunderMifflin

Ok, she didn’t exactly steal a quote. Instead, she sent her classmates to some research. Amber simply wrote,

“The Office, season 7,episode 19, minute 14:45”

Translation,

“Should have burned this place down when I had the chance.”

Hahahahaha! Hilarious, however, to all you Seniors out there, please don’t burn your high school down.

