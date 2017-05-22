Jody’s Favorite Dallas-Fort Worth Area Barbecue Restaurants

Just in time for those Memorial Day Weekend motorcycle rides, Texas Monthly has just put out its annual list of the Top 50 barbecue restaurants in the Lone Star State. It’s a really good list. Several local spots make it. – including restaurants in McKinney, Waxahachie, and Cresol.

You can find the entire article here.

Well, I have a few thoughts of my own. Haven’t done this in a while, but here are my own favorite barbecue restaurants around north Texas:

Heim Barbecue & Catering, Fort Worth – It’s on just about everyone’s list these days, and with good reason. On Fort Worth’s near South Side in the Historic Fairmount District, this is some of the best barbecue I’ve ever enjoyed.

Intrinsic Brewery & Smokehouse, Garland – In the beautiful old downtown area of the city, part of the reason I love it is because you can walk next door to a country feed store. There aren’t enough places like Intrinsic, and the barbecue is beyond heavenly.

Lakewood Smokehouse, East Dallas – In the site of the old Ali Baba, the beef ribs here are out of this world. And besides the most refreshing Moscow mule you’ll find anywhere, I love the smokehouse burger and the Memphis-style pulled pork sandwich.

Cattleack Barbecue and Catering, Dallas – Who am I to argue with Texas Monthly? In an area of sprawling industrial parks, this fantastic little treasure. The phrase perfecting the art form comes to mind. Seriously delicious.

Pecan Lodge, Deep Ellum – The one that really started Dallas-Fort Worth’s new Golden Age of Barbecue. The burnt ends are justifiably legendary, and they are equally good at fried chicken.

Longoria’s BBQ, Everman – You may have seen their food trailers around town, because they do catering. What the family also does almost better than anyone is sausage. Longoria’s is a little out of the way, but well worth the trip.

Off The Bone, Forest Hill – In an old drive-up hamburger joint, this how you do things the right way. Family-owned, the specialty here is ribs – and they really do fall right off the, well…it’s on the sign.

Four-T’s Barbecue and Catering, Forney – Another one of those hidden treasures. I mean, look at the pictures on their website, for crying out loud. That’s so good you’ll want to eat your computer, and the real thing is even better.

Mike Anderson’s, Dallas – This is how they used to do it. In business since the early 80s, there’s something divinely old school about the long serving line – and oh, those sides. The meats? I repeat: since the early 80s. You don’t do that if you’re not really good.

Bolivar St. BBQ, Sanger – Ever hear of an American Egg Roll? Me neither. Get the smoked brisket jalapeno mac and cheese version. Trust me. And save room for the fried PB&J. Oh. Dear. Lord. Let the mouth-watering begin.

Harris B-B-Q, Waxahachie – One of the things I love about traveling through across Texas is happening upon that awesome little barn around the next bend that serves the most amazing barbecue ever, complete with the homey front porch-feeling of a Steve Fromholz song. Say hello to Harris B-B-Q.

Naturally, everyone in Texas has opinion about barbecue. Tell us your favorite!