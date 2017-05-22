Pippa Middleton Married James Matthews in Almost-Royal Wedding

One can’t blame famous people doing everything possible to prevent paparazzi at their wedding. Pippa Middleton apparently took no chances at her wedding to financier James Matthews on Saturday.

According to E! News, guests at her wedding reception each had to give a unique password to get in. This could be tough – who can remember their password?

The soiree took place inside a $100,000 “glass palace” erected at Pippa’s parents’ British estate for the occasion. The crowd was treated to an aerial performance by a Supermarine Spitfire World War 2-era fighter plane.

And yes, Prince Harry brought Meghan Markle along.

Although some are are calling this a royal wedding, neither Pippa nor James is a royal.