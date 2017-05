Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live.However, “The Rock” wasn’t there for the cold open.

Instead, the show opened with Alec Baldwin one more time as the President of the United States. He sat at the piano to sing, “Hallelujah”, just like Kate McKinnon did as Hillary Clinton after the election.

Of course Trump wasn’t alone, he had all of his advisers join in, which included a special appearance by Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka.