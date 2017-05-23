2017’s Best Rated Sunscreens!

May 23, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2017 Best Rated Sunscreens, 2017 Best Sunscreens, Best Rated Sunscreens, Best Sunscreens, Sunscreens, Top Rated Sunscreens, Top Sunscreens

Have you bought sunscreen for this Memorial Day Weekend?

Today reports these are Consumer Reports top rated choices!

5. Equate Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50 – $8.00

4. Coppertone WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50 – $12.00

3. Pure Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50 – $6.00

2. Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50 – $5.00

#1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk – $36.00

I predict far more of the #2 Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50 at only $5.00, will be sold versus #1… :).

Today also reports Top 3 Ways To Help Avoid Sunburn

  1. Shake lotion bottle before applying – this helps to insure you’re getting an equal amount of all ingredients
  2. Apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes BEFORE you go outside
  3. Reapply every (2) hours

This weekend, remember our military men and women who have fallen in the line of duty, and enjoy life. Wear sunscreen!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live