Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour After Manchester Bombing

As of right now, the death toll in the Manchester bombing stands at twenty-two people. The bomb went off around 10:30PM on Monday night in the middle of an Ariana Grande concert.

As expected there are many who are devastated today, including Ariana, who has officially suspended her world tour. She was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday night, then on to England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland. TMZ was reporting shortly after the bombing that the singer was in hysterics. One source said she was “incapable of performing for anyone.”

Ariana did manage to send out a tweet late last night saying…

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

No word on when the tour will start up again and honestly, it may be a while before there’s an official decision coming from Ariana’s camp.