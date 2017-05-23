Coach Just Released A Line Of NASA Clothing

May 23, 2017 6:44 AM By Rebekah Black
What do NASA and the fashion label Coach have in common? Normally we would say nothing, except for Coach just debuted it’s latest fashion line. Let’s just say it’s heavily inspired by space.

Yes, it’s true Coach and NASA have teamed up for what could be the most expensive science line on Earth…and that includes real spacesuits.

The journey begins here. #CoachSpace 📷 @brianladder

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

Ok, that was a joke. A real space suit would cost you somewhere between $10 and $15 million. So let’s take a look at some of the space goodies Coach is selling…

How about these space purses and wallets?

Dinky and Rogue are covered in out-of-this-world patches and ready for takeoff. #CoachSpace

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

Limited-edition glovetanned leather space cases. #CoachSpace

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

Or a space bag?

All are welcome. 👽 #CoachSpace 📷: @luther.redd

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

Venture into the unknown with #CoachSpace.

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

And of course t-shirts!

Monday mood. #CoachSpace

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

All spaced out. #CoachSpace #regram

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on

While these are nice, you could just get the cheaper version at Target. Both NASA shirts for men and women are just $12.99.

