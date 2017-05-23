Dallas’ Own Cattleack BBQ Listed As No. 3 In Texas Monthly Best Barbecue Joints

In a new list from Texas Monthly, Dallas BBQ joint Cattleack broke into the top 10.

Cattleack Barbeque was No. 3 in Texas and was the only North Texas BBQ joint to make the Top 10. The magazine released its new rankings on Monday May 22, 2017 in a Top 50 list that included seven North Texas BBQ restaurants.

Owners Misty and Todd David said in a post on their website they were “honored” to be on the Texas Monthly list saying, “To our great customers, please note that we will just keep doing what we have been and maybe a little more.”

The Top 10 is: