Dr. Phil Show Troubled Teen Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli’s Has Demands For 2 City Tour

Remember Danielle Bregoli, the troubled teen who came to national attention on Dr. Phil?

Bregoli has signed a tour deal with Live Nation, and according to TMZ, her tour rider is beginning to look like one from a real celebrity.

$750 per diem (daily expense money)

$3,000 for security

50″ inch TV with Netflix, a DVD player, and Paris Hilton’s House of Wax movie (movie subject to chance)

3 fidget spinners

5 Gildan or Fruit Of The Loom white tank tops

4 large Domino’s pizzas

1 fruit platter (no pineapple)

Danielle will receive up to $50k if she sells our her 2 test shows, July 8 in Ft. Lauderdale and July 9 in Houston. If those go well, Live Nation will consider a nationwide tour.

So, what talent does Bregoli have that will make people want to see her more than her easily accessible FREE YouTube videos? In what positive manner is Live Nation planning to present this clearly troubled teen, in? Is Live Nation getting her the help she needs? Wonder if protesters will show up at her two events, making it clear how uncool it is to put someone on public display who needs therapy and guidance?