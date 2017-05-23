James Corden On The Manchester Attack: “The Spirit Of The People Of Manchester Will Grow Even Stronger This Evening”

Last night, James Corden took roughly two minutes to discuss the horrific events that happened in Manchester on The Late Late Show.

Obviously, it’s hard to do a funny show when things like this happen. However, in these times, it always seems like the comedians are the ones who give us the most comfort.

For Corden, when things like this happen, he’s still shocked. Maybe more so this time since children were at that concert. Corden clearly has personal ties to Manchester, listing off all of the great things about the city. But when he thinks of Manchester, he thinks about the spirit of the people there. Corden said…

“I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong. Proud. Caring people with community at it’s core and if it’s even possible the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight. All of the staff at the Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families effected by tonight. We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones a little tighter this evening.”

Well said. Our thoughts and prayers are also with you Manchester.