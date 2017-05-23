Man Surprises Older Brother With Restored Vintage Car

This car is awesome, and so is the story.

In the early 1980s, a New Jersey high school boy bought a 1969 Silver Jade Ford Mustang for $300 and drove it everywhere. It was the car of his dreams.

In 1984, the car was destroyed in a storm. It couldn’t be repaired. It was gone forever. But while it couldn’t be repaired, it was replaced – more than 30 years later.

That boy’s younger brother, Glenn spent the last few years traveling the country, looking for that exact car model. He found it in Texas – and then went about restoring it to perfection … all without his brother knowing.

Glenn surprised his older brother by showing up in his driveway with a beautifully restored ’69 Mustang with zero rust and the exact same color. These photos worth a thousand words about love, surprise, and prized possessions.