Orlando Bloom Reportedly Apologizes To Waitress Fired For Having Sex With Him

May 23, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Chiltern Firehouse in London, One Night Flings, Orlando Bloom, Viviana Ross

According to The Sunwhile visiting the Chiltern Firehouse in London, Orlando Bloom met waitress/aspiring actress 21-year-old Viviana Ross. They’re meeting subsequently turned into a night of sex, which supposedly led to Ross being fired from her job.

Perezhilton.com reports a source saying, “Orlando got her number from the Chiltern Firehouse in London and called to make sure that Viviana was okay. The call will have come out of the blue – he is a gentleman and he genuinely had no idea what had happened after he left he Chiltern Firehouse. He just said, ‘I am sorry about what happened.”

Perezhilton.com previously reported Ross has no regrets of her one night dance-without-pants with Bloom.

Wonder how much tip he left her? OH!!!!

This makes me think of 1996’s The Nutty Professor

