WARNING: Specific “Nathan’s” and “Curtis” Hot Dogs Recalled

May 23, 2017 2:38 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Curtis Hot Dogs, Hot Dog Recall, Nathan's and Curtis Hot Dog Recall, Nathan's Hot Dogs

If you have bought a 14-ounce package of ‘Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks’ with a use-by-Aug. 19, 2017 date or a 16-ounce pack of ‘Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks’ with a use-by-June 15, 2017 date, Fortune reports makers John Morrell & Co., of Cincinnati  OH, are recalling more than 210,000 pounds of these… due to metal shards being found in some packages.

The packages were shipped to stores nationwide and have ‘EST. 296’ printed on the sides.

If you have purchased these items, return the items to the point of purchase for a refund, or dispose of the items, immediately.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live