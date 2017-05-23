Watch Classic Elton John Songs Reimagined in Brand New Videos

The videos have debuted on YouTube as well as the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Elton John made his first appearance at Cannes last night since a health scare that almost killed him, saying he’s “humbled” by the filmmakers who created a new vision for “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets.” The Cut, supported by YouTube, invited filmmakers to create the first official music videos for three of Elton John’s most famous songs.

Elton says he was “moved and amazed” by these re-imaginings of his songs composed decades ago with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

The future of creativity is clearly collaborative, fusing art and technology and it’s been fantastic to open up our work to the next generation of creative talent.”