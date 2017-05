Like father like daughter.

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to Alec Baldwin’s 3-year-old daughter, Carmen. She’s already following her her dad’s footsteps and doing Donald Trump impressions!

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, posted the most adorable video on Saturday just before the season finale of Saturday Night Live, which features dad teaching his daughter how to do Trump hands.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Politics aside, this little girl is pretty stinkin’ cute!