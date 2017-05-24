Clerks Actress, Lisa Spoonauer Dies At The Age Of 44

Clerks is a cult classic. Such a great movie, that it got a sequel as well as a cartoon spinoff. One reason why that movie was so good is because of actress Lisa Spoonauer aka Caitlin Bree.

Sadly, Lisa has passed away at the age of 44. As of right now there is no cause of death known. Lisa leaves behind her husband Tom Caron, he daughter Mia, and her stepson Tyler.

While her career didn’t go too much further than Clerks, she meant so much to fans of the film, the cast, and perhaps most of all…Director Kevin Smith. Smith paid tribute to her via Instagram…

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lisa’s family and friends.