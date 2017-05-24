Joel Osteen’s Getting Dragged On Twitter For Throwing Up The Hook Em Horns Sign

Pastor Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria are taking some heat for throwing up the sign of the devil in several pictures over the weekend.

Sign of the devil or Hook Em Horns?

The Osteen’s son, Jonathan, just graduated from the University of Texas. Like most proud parents, Joel and Victoria were in attendance. As you can imagine, they were probably taking picture after picture of their son crossing the stage to get his diploma. Not only that, but mom and dad also took pics with their new graduate while holding up the Hook Em Horn sign.

We had a great day celebrating @JonathanOsteen‘s graduation from the University of Texas at Austin! So proud of him! pic.twitter.com/fHATVCFPQy — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) May 20, 2017

Unfortunately, the happy moment was completely ruined by crazy people, who have no problem letting them know they’re flashing the sign of the devil.

@VictoriaOsteen @JonathanOsteen Doing horns?! Even though is UT, that symbol ain't good! Thats devil's symbol! — Isaac Hogg (@isaachogg) May 21, 2017

@VictoriaOsteen @JonathanOsteen Yea what's with the Satanist hex — sergio gonzalez jr (@hoodysoldy) May 20, 2017

@JoelOsteen @JonathanOsteen ….. are you really making the universal sign of the devil…. really!! Joel Osteen. Really!!!! — Steve Pane (@steve_pane_) May 20, 2017

Hook Em Horns!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!