Joel Osteen’s Getting Dragged On Twitter For Throwing Up The Hook Em Horns Sign

May 24, 2017 6:55 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: gradutaion, hook em horns, Joel Osteen, sign of the devil, Son, University of Texas, victoria osteen

Pastor Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria are taking some heat for throwing up the sign of the devil in several pictures over the weekend.

Sign of the devil or Hook Em Horns?

The Osteen’s son, Jonathan, just graduated from the University of Texas. Like most proud parents, Joel and Victoria were in attendance. As you can imagine, they were probably taking picture after picture of their son crossing the stage to get his diploma. Not only that, but mom and dad also took pics with their new graduate while holding up the Hook Em Horn sign.

Unfortunately, the happy moment was completely ruined by crazy people, who have no problem letting them know they’re flashing the sign of the devil.

Hook Em Horns!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live