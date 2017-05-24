Director Zack Snyder Leaving “Justice League” After Loss Of Daughter; Josh Whedon To Finish Movie

After the announcement of director Zack Snyder (Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice) leaving post-production on Justice League to Joss Whedon (Avengers) so he can be with his family due to the March suicide of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn (from his first wife, Denise), Snyder recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

Snyder, with his wife Deborah (producer on Justice League) by his side, told The Hollywood Reporter, “In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it”– “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization … I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”

Deborah is also taking time away from work to be with Zack and their family of 7 children and step-children. Snyder said, “I want the movie to be amazing, and I’m a fan, but that all pales pretty quickly in comparison” –“I know the fans are going to be worried about the movie, but there are seven other kids that need me. In the end, it’s just a movie. It’s a great movie. But it’s just a movie.”

For now, Snyder wants additional scenes added to Justice League and feels confident in Joss Whedon to write and direct those.

Justice League is still scheduled to be released Friday Nov. 17.

Condolences to Zack and his family on the loss of Autumn. May prayer and time help bring healing.

