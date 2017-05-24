See How Texas Ranks In “America’s 50 Fittest Cities”

According to the annual American Fitness Index from the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation, Washington, D.C., here are “America’s 50 Fittest Cities.“

50. Louisville/Jefferson County – KY-IN

49. Oklahoma City, OK

48. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

46. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

45. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

42. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN

41. Columbus, OH

40. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

39. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

38. Dallas-Ft.Worth-Arlington, TX

37. Riverside-San Bernadino-Ontario, CA

36. Kansas City, MO-KS

35. Jacksonville, FL

34. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

33. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

32. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

31. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

30. Richmond, VA

29. Pittsburgh, PA

28. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

26. Saint Louis, MO-IL

25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

24. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY

23. Miami-Ft.Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

22. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

21. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

20. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

14. Raleigh, NC

13. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

12. Austin-Round Rock, TX

11. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcase, CA

10 San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

9. Salt Lake City, UT

8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

#1 – Minneapolis-St.Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

How about Minneapolis-St.Paul-Bloomington! This proves neither rain, sleet or snow keeps them from where they need to go.

Austin’s 12th rank doesn’t surprise me, and is something to be proud of. At 38, Dallas has much room for improvement.

Now, pass me a smaller portion of brisket! No fries today…:).

