“The Mummy” Co-Stars Russell Crowe & Tom Cruise Visit Australia

Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise, stars of the upcoming movie The Mummy, were at Monday’s Australian premiere of the movie.

Crowe, who’s been out of the spotlight for awhile, was with his sons Charles (13) and Tennyson (1o) and recently said the reason you haven’t seen him in a while is because he’s been very busy spending time with his boys, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Crowe feels it’s more important to do that, and has been cautious taking on movie projects.

Crowe wanted to be just as excited as his boys during the premiere, and opted not to see it in advance.

See more of Crowe’s interview/explanation of his friendship with Tom, his time-off from Hollywood, plus Tom Cruise talking about returning to Australia, HERE!