Tom Cruise Confirms Top Gun 2

It’s official. Top Gun 2 is happening!

Tom Cruise, while doing an interview for The Mummy, spilled the beans on LIVE TV. When asked about the rumors of a Top Gun sequel, he just came right out and said,

“It’s true.”

Not only that, but he said it several times. He even mentioned that they would probably start filming within the next year. You can watch the interview HERE.

It would also appear that Jerry Bruckheimer is confirming the news too. Now he didn’t come right out and say it, but he’s been spotted with Tom Cruise.