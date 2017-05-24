WATCH: What “The World’s Strongest Man” Eats Each Day!

Imagine eating 12,000 calories… daily!!!!

“The World’s Strongest Man”, is Brian Shaw. Shaw has held that title four times since 2011.

Being “The World’s Strongest Man”, Brian has to be very disciplined on many ways, including following a prescribed diet.

Brian’s eating regiment includes over 700 grams of protein, 700 grams of carbs, and 300 grams of fat, evenly distributed over 7 meals.

Just how strong is Shaw? Food & Wine reports Shaw can lift a 560 lb. stone!

Watch the video and see how Shaw demolishes the aforementioned calories, each day!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP