Who Is The Best James Bond?

This week, the world learned of the passing of Sir Roger Moore.

The sixth actor to play the British secret agent – yes, and we’ll come back to that – Moore’s perfectly-tailored fit into the role of 007 made him the Baby Boomer’s Bond. From Live and Let Die to A View To A Kill, Moore appeared as Bond seven times – more than any other actor. All in the space of a dozen years. Put another way, between 1973 and 1985, Moore averaged a new Bond film every eighteen months.

That is breathtaking.

Moore had success in other roles, too. Whether as an Irish mercenary in The Wild Geese or cousin Beau in television’s iconic Maverick western series, many of Moore’s finest performances were often overlooked. But nothing said more about the man than the tireless work he did for UNICEF and other benevolent and innovative causes around the world. For that work, Moore received his knighthood in 2003 – an honor he said meant more because it was for his charitable efforts, not acting.

But who was the best Bond?

It’s almost an unfair question. So much goes into what’s seen on the screen. Direction. Editing. How Bond is played by one actor versus another also involves the script, the stunt-styles and special effects of the time. Watch the stunt-fighting techniques in a 70s film versus those in a film made in the last decade. All that factors into how a character even can be portrayed, let alone is portrayed. So while saying Actor A was a better Bond than Actor B, it doesn’t inherently follow that A is also a better actor. Just a better Bond.

Got it?

Okay, then let’s spend a minute on Ian Fleming’s idea of what 007 is really like. In short, he’s an icy, hardened jerk. Jaded, tired, and just a little bit worried he likes the rush of his bloodsport too much, he drinks to forget the faces. In the early 60s, he’s a commander in the Royal Navy and a veteran of WWII’s British Intelligence Service. The canon of later Bonds transfers his resume to the Special Boat Service – the British version of our Navy SEALS. In other words, he’s also a complete bad***.

Every category you can go on is purely subjective, so take all this with a grain of salt – but let’s score Bond’s basic qualities on a scale of 1 through 10.

Here are the categories:

Danger. Bond is licensed to kill. Does this actor convince you that he could, without conscience?

Misogyny. Daniel Craig himself has said Bond’s disregard for most women is part of his appear.

Capability. Could this Bond beat Bear Grylls? Is he McGuyver when necessary? Can he Bourne the bad guys?

Style. You know it when you see it, and it always turns heads. Shaken, not stirred.

Fleming. What the author said: dark hair and features, a cruel mouth, blue-grey eyes, a thin scar on his face, and 6 feet tall.

Again, on a scale of 1 through 10. Ready? Let’s go:

—

Barry Nelson – The first actor to play Bond, in a 1954 television version of Casino Royale. For context, Dr. No didn’t arrive for another 8 years. But in this teleplay, Bond was an American agent – and answered to Jimmy. That costs Nelson 10 points each. You cannot have a Bond named Jimmy.

Danger – 2

Misogyny – 1

Capability – 2 (In a 1940s, Bogey kind of way.)

Style – 3

Fleming – 0

Overall Score: -12

Sean Connery – For most, the definitive James Bond. Ian Fleming, though, wasn’t sure of the casting. Connery was actually the fifth or sixth choice – following Cary Grant, Richard Todd, David Niven, and even Roger Moore. Connery showed up for his interview unimpressively dressed, but used his machismo to swagger his way into the part.

Danger – 10

Misogyny – 10 (Are you kidding?)

Capability – 9

Style – 9

Fleming – 9

Overall Score: 47

George Lazenby – Fleming’s original vision pictured Bond as dark and brooding, qualities shared by Connery and Lazenby. Like Connery, it was easy to see Lazenby as an officer in the Royal Navy. He had never acted before in his life, and fooled producers into hiring him – but if you go back and watch Tracy Bond’s death scene, it’s hard not to be moved.

Danger – 8

Misogyny – 4 (The dude got married.)

Capability – 8

Style – 8

Fleming – 9

Overall Score: 37

David Niven – Appeared as a retired James Bond in the 1967 satirical version of Casino Royale. Although the role was entirely comedic, David Niven was such a terrific actor that he made you believe he was the only sane person in the movie. Just the man’s utter class is a bonus 10 points.

Danger – 3

Misogyny – 3

Capability – 2 (Let’s me honest. He was probably past hanging out with men in kilts throwing stones.)

Style – 10

Fleming – 4

Overall Score: 28

Peter Sellers – David Niven’s apprentice and double in Casino Royale. Played as a total joke, but as with Niven, it’s flipping Peter Sellers we’re talking about here. Even tripping out in Le Chaffer’s torture chamber, he makes every scene e a thing of perfection.

Danger – 2 (In this, he’s only a danger to himself.)

Misogyny – 3

Capability – 2

Style – 8

Fleming – 4

Overall Score: 19

Roger Moore – Rejected by Cubby Broccoli prior to the hiring of Sean Connery, Broccoli considered Moore “too pretty”. More urbane than Connery’s portrayal, Moore was the oldest actor to play Bond – starring in 1973’s Live and Let Die at the age of 45. Distinctly different than Ian Fleming’s description of a cold-blooded, ruthless killer, Moore’s Bond was a witty playboy detective.

Danger – 6

Misogyny – 10

Capability – 7

Style – 10 (The man always looked suave.)

Fleming – 6

Overall Score: 39

Timothy Dalton – This is a case of being almost over-qualified. Dalton was a superb Shakespearean actor who tried to bring more depth and breadth to Bond in an era of changing maps, internal threats, and sexual fear. Shooting one of the bloodiest Bonds yet with 1987’s The Living Daylights, Dalton’s first effort was critically acclaimed – but 1989’s License To Kill was overshadowed by the simultaneous release of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Danger – 7

Misogyny – 3 (Remember the Safe Sex Years?)

Capability – 6

Style – 7

Fleming -6

Overall Score: 29

Pierce Brosnan – Approached before Dalton about the role of 007, Brosnan was initially tied down by his commitment to NBC’s Remington Steele. Critics called his first performance much more sensitive and jaded than previous Bonds, but his scripts became increasingly ridiculous – and it didn’t help to have one scene in which Bond is seen wind-surfing on a tsunami.

Danger – 8

Misogyny – 6

Capability 7

Style – 9 (Okay, you have to give it up for the invisible car. Imagine the valet trying to find it.)

Fleming – 7

Overall Score: 38

Daniel Craig – A highly controversial choice when his name was announced, Craig’s Bond films have become the highest-grossing 007 movies of all time. Criticized for being the first blonde cast to play Fleming’s dark-haired character, Sean Connery has said Craig’s portrayal captures the dangerous elements of Bond’s personality.

Danger – 10 (Face it. Craig comes across like he might hurt you if you offer him a nice sandwich.)

Misogyny – 8

Capability – 10

Style – 9

Fleming – 5

Overall Score: 42

So now, it’s up to you. Take our poll and tell us: who is the greatest James Bond of all time?