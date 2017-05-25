8 Places You Should See In Texas Before You Die

The TV show “Dallas” has somewhat typecast Texas as a place where nothing else exists other than boots, spurs, and horses. Yes we are the land of the Dallas Cowboys, but other counties have pegged us as cowboy hat wearing, ranch handling, people.

While cowboys and horses are a big part of Texas, there is so much more to this great state. In fact, we have a little bit of everything. There’s a lot of beauty to been seen here. And thanks to Imgur user bloodfurn, you can see it all for yourself. Just take a look a these pictures, each one taken in the great state of Texas.

And just in case you’re interested in checking out any of these places this summer…

Every single one of those beautiful places is right here in Texas. Definitely worth a visit.