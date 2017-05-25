Cleburne’s Field Of Dreams

May 25, 2017 5:00 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: baseball field, Cleburne, railroaders, the depot

Cleburne’s new baseball stadium is about to celebrate it’s first Memorial Day weekend. The Depot At Cleburne Station is home to the city’s Railroaders minor league baseball team, but that’s just one of its planned uses.

In fact, this weekend The Depot will be hosting high school playoff games before the Railroaders return from the road to start a homestand Monday night. City officials are hoping the new stadium will be a catalyst for attracting new business.

If you’re wondering, the new ballpark sits near the end of the Chisholm Trail Parkway just as it dead-ends into Highway 67 north of town.

