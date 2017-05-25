Dating Co-Workers Not Recommended But Still Popular

May 25, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: At Work Dating, Dating, Dating A Co-Worker, On The Job Romance, relationships

MarketWatch reports the results of a new survey show there’s a LOT more going on at work… than work!

  • 25% of Americans have been romantically involved with a co-worker.
  • 42% of those who began an office relationship are still with that person.
  • Of those who broke up, 54% of guys and 62% of women said it didn’t end well.

What you always have to keep in mind is that if a relationship with a co-worker ends, you’re still working together, and doing so can be really uncomfortable.

I once dated a co-worker for 1.5 years, and fortunately we worked in separate departments and rarely saw each other. When we went our separate ways, she left for a new job. Whew! Ha!

Have you dated a co-worker? How did it go?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live