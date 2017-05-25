Dating Co-Workers Not Recommended But Still Popular

MarketWatch reports the results of a new survey show there’s a LOT more going on at work… than work!

25% of Americans have been romantically involved with a co-worker.

of Americans have been romantically involved with a co-worker. 42% of those who began an office relationship are still with that person.

of those who began an office relationship are still with that person. Of those who broke up, 54% of guys and 62% of women said it didn’t end well.

What you always have to keep in mind is that if a relationship with a co-worker ends, you’re still working together, and doing so can be really uncomfortable.

I once dated a co-worker for 1.5 years, and fortunately we worked in separate departments and rarely saw each other. When we went our separate ways, she left for a new job. Whew! Ha!

Have you dated a co-worker? How did it go?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP