Grandmother Overjoyed After Getting A Doll For King’s Day

May 25, 2017 5:49 AM By David Rancken
Much like our Christmas, Spain celebrates a holiday called King’s Day. The tradition is that the Los Reyes Magos, also known as the Three Wise Men, bring children their gifts on January 6th, the Epiphany.

This year, Miriam Zakharova wins granddaughter of the year after bringing her grandmother a doll for King’s Day. You see, her grandmother grew up very poor. Her family couldn’t afford to buy lavish presents like dolls. Miriam’s Twitter post says,

“My grandmother could never have a small doll, so we give her one for Kings Day this year, this is her reaction.”

Click HERE to view Miriam’s Twitter video.

Nothing but pure joy.

