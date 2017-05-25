Guns N’ Roses Add 15 Dates to North American Not in This Lifetime Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn

Guns N’ Roses have added 15 new North American stadium and arena dates to their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Additional shows include August 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas at the War Memorial Stadium, October 11 at New York’s Madison Square Garden and November 24 and 25 in Los Angeles at the Forum and Staples Center, respectively.

ZZ Top, Deftones, Sturgill Simpson, Royal Blood LĪVE and Our Lady Peace will open various shows. Check the schedule below for details.

Tickets for the new stadium and arena dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3.

GUNS N’ ROSES – NOT IN THIS LIFETIME TOUR 2017

North America

7/27, 2017 – +St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center

7/30, 2017 – +Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

8/2, 2017 – **Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

8/5, 2017 – **Little Rock, AK @ War Memorial Stadium

8/8, 2017 – **Miami, FL Miami @ Marlins Stadium

8/11, 2017 – ++Winston-Salem, NC @ BB&T Field at Wake Forest University

8/13, 2017 – ++Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/16, 2017 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

8/19, 2017 – ^Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

8/21, 2017 – ^Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Stadium

8/24, 2017 – ^Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Group Field

8/27, 2017 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

8/30, 2017 – ^Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

9/1, 2017 *Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium

9/3, 2017 – *George, WA @ The Gorge

9/6, 2017 – ***El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

9/8, 2017 – ***San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

10/8, 2017 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11, 2017 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/15, 2017 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/22, 2017 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/26, 2017 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/29, 2017 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/2, 2017 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/6, 2017 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/10, 2017 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/14, 2017 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/17, 2017 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/21, 2017 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/24, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

11/25, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

***with ZZ Top

+with Deftones

**with Sturgill Simpson

*with Royal Blood

++with LĪVE

^with Our Lady Peace