Lance Armstrong Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

Lance asked, she said yes, and Instagram spread the news.

The bride to be is Anna Hansen; the groom is Lance Armstrong. The caption of their happy photo: “She said… YES!!!!”

They’ve been together 10 years and have two children — Max, 7, and Olivia, 6.

Lance was married once before to Kristin Richard. They divorced in 2003 and have three kids together.

The same year he got divorced, Lance began datingSheryl Crow. They got engaged before splitting up in 2006.

Lance also dated Kate Hudson.

He won a record seven consecutive Tour de France titles, but they were all stripped from him in 2012 because he used performance-enhancing drugs.