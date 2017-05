There Is something with ‘Dancing’ in the title getting good reviews today! 😉

Hilarity ensues as James Corden and Lionel Richie unite for this retro video. Everything was fine until… one of them got stuck on the ceiling and couldn’t get down.

Guess which one!

Richie told Corden during his interview on the show that he loves when fans enthusiastically bungle the names of his hits, i.e. “Three Times A Woman,” “Dancing on the Wall.”