Rebekah: My Bathroom Remodel Is Finally Finished

Sort of.

Back in January, while cleaning the shower, a tile popped right off the wall. Upon further inspection, I discovered a giant crack running all the way around the bottom of my shower. Who know how long this thing had been leaking into the walls? To no surprise, there was mold. The shower was a total gut job.

So, me and my wise ways, thought it would be a great idea to just redo the whole thing. The only thing we left in the bathroom were the cabinets and counter tops. Everything else…gone.

My current bathroom situation. A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

We even replaced the toilet. By the way, I could totally be a toilet model.

Testing out toilets! A little bummed I can't do a sit test. 🚽 A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

We bought a lot of tile.

I think we have all the #tile! A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:04am PST

I was beyond excited when it all started coming together.

We have concrete! A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

We have #tile people!!! A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Let's take a vote…angled or straight? #bathtub A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

One step closer to a finished shower. A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

We have grout and the rest of the shower floor! A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Just like every other renovation you see on HGTV, we went way over budget and a week over our timeline. In fact, there was a dicey day between the contractor and I. He either referred to me as a “pendejo” or used that word to comment on one of my ideas.

At first I was really mad and stormed out of the bathroom. However, after he came back from lunch, he was overly nice and apologetic. Honestly, just one of those moments where we were tired of seeing each other. And I would gladly use him again and recommend him to friends. I mean, this guy was in my house every single day, including weekends until 8PM. With those kinds of hours, there’s bound to be a breaking point. And the day we fought over a stupid drywall box cover was it!

So my contractor just called me a pendejo. I know what that means. How about just do what I ask? A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

In the end though, it was sooooooooooooooo worth it! My bathroom is amazing! I love it so much! Sometimes I walk in and can’t believe it’s all mine!

I keep forgetting to post the final product of our bathroom reno. Here it is…you know, since I cleaned today. A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

We still have a few more things to add to the room…new light plates, new light fixtures, and of course new towels. But those will have to wait a while since we went over budget.