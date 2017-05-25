Study Shows Men Can Decrease Heart Problems With Consistent Chocolate Consumption

According to research from Harvard University, two to six days a week of chocolate can do a heart good. If you’re a man.

Scientists found that regular bites of chocolate slash the risk of abnormal heart rhythm by a fifth. For some reason, men got the best results if they eat the same amount at every sitting.

Women could only eat one 30g chocolate bar a week to see the biggest benefit. Benefits decreased when the women ate more.

People at risk of heart disease are typically to told exclude sugar and fat from their diet, but chocolate “seems to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiplatelet properties which help reduce the risk of developing heart problems.”

Atrial Fibrillation – known as a-fib – causes the heart to beat very fast and irregularly, increasing risk of stroke. Statistics show one in four of us get a-fib by age 80.

Chocolate helps? Bring it on.