“The Bachelorette” Suitor Lucas Yancey’s Catchphrase “Whaboom” Quickly Catches On

Since Monday night’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, prospective suitor Lucas Yancey quickly became the talk of the show with his self-proclaimed long-time catchphrase… “Whaboom.”

Since then, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has featured their take on “Whaboom.”

I vote for his #11 version! LOL!

Lucas Yancey is originally from Woodside, CA and according to his self-penned bio on IMDB, he is an “actor/writer/producer. He is known for his Comedic Films, TV Shows, Reality TV and Commercials.” His bio also notes his trademarks being “WhaaaBoooom” and “Burgertyme.”

Will Lucas’ catchphrase blow-up even bigger? Hope he actually trademarks his trademark!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP