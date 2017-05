The reviews are in for ABC’s remake of Dirty Dancing. To say the reviews “aren’t kind” would an understatement. The show is just getting ripped to shreds on social media.

While we love Abigail Breslin, she’s no Baby. And no one can ever replace Patrick Swayze! Why try if you can’t do it right?

So in honor of this trainwreck of remake…here are some of our favorite comments from the viewers.

Patrick Swayze is gonna haunt you!! #DirtyDancing A post shared by Nadra McClain (@n_michelle71) on May 25, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

My emotions while watching the #dirtydancing remake. My mind melted. #neneleakes #stopremakingclassics A post shared by 'Spatcho (@gaspatchojones) on May 25, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Ouch!