Texas Ranks Low In “The Best & Worst States For Women”

MoveHub studied the status of women across America and took into consideration the following:
- gender pay gap
- political representation in the state legislature
- equality in education
- accessibility to health insurance
- reproductive rights
- the number of incidents of violence against women by men
With the above, they compiled “The Best and Worst States To Be A Woman.”
Top 10 States For Women!
10. Delaware
9. Massachusetts
8. California
7. New York
6. Maine
5. Maryland
4. Illinois
3. Minnesota
2. Vermont
#1 – HAWAII!!!
How does Texas rank for women? Not good… #44… :(.
Southern states ranked better for women include:
42. Georgia
34. Arkansas
23. Alabama
Wow! Hard to believe Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama rank better for women than Texas. Seems we have some major improving to do.
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP