Texas Ranks Low In “The Best & Worst States For Women”

May 25, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
MoveHub studied the status of women across America and took into consideration the following:

  • gender pay gap
  • political representation in the state legislature
  • equality in education
  • accessibility to health insurance
  • reproductive rights
  • the number of incidents of violence against women by men

With the above, they compiled “The Best and Worst States To Be A Woman.”

Top 10 States For Women!

10. Delaware

9. Massachusetts

8. California

7. New York

6. Maine

5. Maryland

4. Illinois

3. Minnesota

2. Vermont

#1 – HAWAII!!!

How does Texas rank for women? Not good… #44… :(.

Southern states ranked better for women include:

42. Georgia

34. Arkansas

23. Alabama

Wow! Hard to believe Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama rank better for women than Texas. Seems we have some major improving to do.

