Texas Ranks Low In “The Best & Worst States For Women”

MoveHub studied the status of women across America and took into consideration the following:

gender pay gap

political representation in the state legislature

equality in education

accessibility to health insurance

reproductive rights

the number of incidents of violence against women by men

With the above, they compiled “The Best and Worst States To Be A Woman.”

Top 10 States For Women!

10. Delaware

9. Massachusetts

8. California

7. New York

6. Maine

5. Maryland

4. Illinois

3. Minnesota

2. Vermont

#1 – HAWAII!!!

How does Texas rank for women? Not good… #44… :(.

Southern states ranked better for women include:

42. Georgia

34. Arkansas

23. Alabama

Wow! Hard to believe Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama rank better for women than Texas. Seems we have some major improving to do.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP