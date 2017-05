Are you ready for war?

The official Season 7 trailer for Game of Thrones dropped on Wednesday afternoon. And good Lord in heaven, this season is going to be a serious blood bath. All seven kingdoms will come to blows for the crown.

Unfortunately, since the book isn’t finished yet, we have no idea how things will end. Who will take the throne?

OMG! It’s sad to think how close we are to the end of the series. Season 7 starts on July 16th on HBO.