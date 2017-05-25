Three Elton John Songs Finally Have Videos – After 40 years

After all this time getting the treatment they deserved May 25, 2017 10:25 PM By Jody Dean
There are now official videos for three of Elton John’s biggest hits.

Tiny Dancer, Bennie and the Jets, and Rocket Man never had videos, because they came out before the age of MTV – which debuted in 1981. Tiny Dancer was released in 1970.

Three winning filmmakers were chosen through a selection process and then commissioned by Sir Elton himself: create videos for three of the biggest songs in music history. Here are the results.

The Tiny Dancer video shows what life is like in LA, with a cameo from none other that Marilyn Manson.

 

 

Rocket Man was done by another director, using animation.

 

 

And finally, Bennie and the Jets – a futuristic piece that reflects the days of Captain Fantastic.

 

 

Just to hear the raw power and emotional depth of young Elton John, now couple with these images? Very cool. An absolute must for every Elton John fan.

Complete details on The Cut right here.

