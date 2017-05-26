Audio Of Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte Allegedly Body Slamming A Reporter Has Been Released

May 26, 2017 5:28 AM
Filed Under: body slam, congressinoal candidate, Greg Gianforte, Montana, Reporter

Politics or WWE? You be the judge.

Republican congressional candidate out of Montana, Greg Gianforte has officially been charged with assault after things got heated with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. According to the audio, Gianforte didn’t want to answer questions about healthcare. After telling Jacobs to ask Shane, crashing sounds can be heard on the tape. Then Gianforte starts yelling at Jacobs to “Get the hell out.”

The story has been corroborated by several reporters at Fox News, one of which is Alicia Acuna. Acuna said,

“Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the man, as he moved on top the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of ‘I’m sick and tired of this!’ … To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte, who left the area after giving statements to local sheriff’s deputies.”

As of right now Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Apparently Jacobs’ injuries did not meet the felony requirements. Gianforte did receive a citation and is due in court sometime between now and June 7th.

