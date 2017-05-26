Blake Powers’ #MemorialDayWeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 26-29

98.7K-LUV’s “9 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW Memorial Day Weekend”

Friday

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour with The Lumineers at AT&T Stadium

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 Friday Night Fireworks – per their website, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.”EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Famous Monsters Convention/Silver Screen Fest a Sheraton Dallas Hotel – is all about your favorite monsters, sci-fi, and lots of special guests you know from TV and movies!

Friday – Sunday

Art On The Greene at Richard Greene Linear Park – according to their website, “Richard Greene Linear Park, home of Art on the Greene, could not be in a more perfect place. Tree lined paths, the Caelum Moor sculptures, a lake on the north side, Rangers Ballpark on the east and Cowboys Stadium on the west….truly a breath taking site! When you stand inside the park and look around, not only does the beauty of the park amaze you, but the atmosphere is second to none. On Memorial Day Weekend, the park transforms into an art lover’s paradise, with booth after booth of incredible art in 13 different categories. Art on the Greene has been voted BEST Outdoor Festival in Arlington for 2015 & 2016 by Arlington Citizens Journal and Arlington Today Magazine readers.”

National Polka Festival at Downtown Ennis – according to their website, ” The National Polka Festival® in Ennis, Texas invites everyone to come help celebrate fifty-one wonderful years of Czech heritage festivities Friday through Sunday, May 26-28, 2017. Held annually on Memorial Day Weekend, the National Polka Festival® offers an abundance of activities to be enjoyed by the entire family in a small city atmosphere. The festival kicks off with an opening dance Friday at 6:00 pm, featuring polka music and the King and Queen Dance Contest, where participants and non-participants are encouraged to wear traditional Czech kroj (costumes). At 10:00 on Saturday morning, floats, bands, and colorful costumes will kick-off the downtown festivities. The parade traditionally includes something for visitors of all ages. Enjoy the music of our polka bands riding on decorated floats or the sounds of our award winning Ennis High School Marching Band. The Shriners make their annual appearance, as well as celebrities, public officials, motorcycles, horseback riders, clowns, kids, and seniors! This giant parade twists through historic downtown Ennis and is sure to please. You will experience our traditions, religious customs, dancing, tastes, sights, sounds, and “a little bit of the Czech Lands” throughout historic downtown and at our three spacious air conditioned halls (KJT, KC and Sokol Halls). Enjoy a weekend of polka dancing, Czech foods, and 14 sensational LIVE polka bands including Grammy Award winning Brave Combo. Join us!

Friday – Monday

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Friday – June 4th

Circus 1903 at Music Hall at Fair Park – their website notes, “CIRCUS 1903 – THE GOLDEN AGE OF CIRCUS is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals May 23-June 4, 2017 at Music Hall at Fair Park. The producers of the world’s biggest magic show, The Illusionists, have teamed up with the award winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn of the century circus spectacular.Sensational puppetry puts Elephants back in the ring as never seen before along with a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, high wire and much more! Discover the golden age of circus this summer as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus sets to captivate audiences of all ages.

Saturday

Liberty Fest Presents: Stars and Strings at Farmers Branch Historical Park – their website notes, “The sounds from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will be filling the Historical Park at this year’s annual Liberty Fest presents Stars & Strings Memorial Day event. The Park will open its gates at 6:30 pm with activities for the young and the young at heart including the all-time favorite low level fireworks show that helps cap off the event.”

Monday

